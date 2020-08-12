Two buffalo traders from Ghasera beaten up, police deny link to earlier ‘beef’ attack

gurugram

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:05 IST

Two buffalo traders from Ghasera village in Nuh were assaulted with sticks by at least two men after being called to Begumpur Khatola area under Badshahpur police station’s jurisdiction on Tuesday on the pretext of selling them a buffalo.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries on his head, chest and legs and is undergoing treatment at civil hospital.

The victims, identified as Nasir, 30 and his younger brother, Mursalim, have alleged that the suspects accused them of ‘framing members of their community in false cases’, by making a reference to an incident on July 31, before assaulting them. On July31, a 25-year-old driver, Lukman from Ghasera village, was beaten up with rods and a hammer by a group of people on the suspicion that he was transporting beef.

In Tuesday’s incident, the family of the victim have alleged that the police had not taken their statement and registered an FIR on their own.

Police, however, denied any connection of Tuesday’s attack with the July 31 incident, adding that they registered the FIR on the statement of one of the victims and have arrested the two men.

According to the FIR, the victims, Nasir and Mursalim, who sell and purchase buffaloes, came to Begumpur Khatola on Tuesday on a motorcycle after one Adesh told them over the phone that he wants to sell a buffalo to them.

“When we reached, Adesh and his accomplice Dilbag, told us that the buffalo had already been sold. I told them they called us so far for no reason. At this point, Dilbag hurled abuses at me and when I protested, he hit me with a stick, which he had in his hand. When Mursalim intervened and tried to save me, Adesh slapped and punched him. Dilbag hit me with a stick on my head, legs and waist and then he also attacked my brother. As we started shouting for help, Dilbag threatened to kill us if we ever set foot in their village and then they left,” said Nasir, according to the FIR.

The victims’ kin alleged that the suspects had targeted Nasir and Mursalim as they were angry about the July 31 incident, in which six people have been arrested by the police.

“The suspects had planned this completely. The accused told my nephews, ‘Tum ghasera ke ho, hamara khaate ho, hum par hi ulte case karte ho’ (You are from Ghasera. You trade with us, then file cases against us). Police did not record any statement and registered an FIR on their own. The police did not read the charges mentioned in the FIR to the victims. They just took the victim’s signature for conducting medical examination. The suspects stole Rs 1 lakh from them too. Nasir’s head has been cut open and he is severely injured,” said Sallam, uncle of victims.

Mursalim, who suffered minor injuries, later told reporters, “The men took us into a forested area and beat us with a stick and a hockey stick. They had been calling us for the past three days on the pretext of selling a buffalo. They mentioned the July 31 case which was reported from our village.”

Police, however, insisted that the incident in Begumpur Khatola had no connection with the earlier case.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The victims had come to purchase a buffalo from the two suspects. After they were told that the buffalo had been sold, there was an argument which escalated and the victims were beaten up. The incident was reported to the police and on the statement of the victims, the FIR was registered and the two suspects immediately arrested. The contents of the FIR do not mention anything about the July 31 incident. The allegations that the FIR was recorded under duress are incorrect. The incident happened 800 metres from the village and only two suspects were present. Linking the incident to any earlier case is an attempt to disturb harmony.”

The ACP added that the victims had conducted business with the suspects several times in the past. “They were not dealing with them for the first time.”

A case has been registered against the suspects under various sections of the IPC at Badshahpur police station.