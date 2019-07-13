Two cars in DLF Phase-3 charred after transformer catches fire

Two cars were completely charred after a transformer allegedly caught fire at Block U of DLF Phase 3 late on Thursday. A group of agitated residents allegedly abused and assaulted two firemen who had reached the spot to control the fire, the police said, adding they have arrested one person.

According to the police, the incident took place between 1.30am and 2am. They said residents assaulted two firemen with sticks, alleging that the firemen reached the spot late. The residents also allegedly damaged two fire tenders and broke their windows. The firemen sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The suspect, who was arrested for assaulting the firemen, has been identified as Sambhav Jain of Punjab. He is in the garments business, the police said.

A case has been registered against four men under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (causing damage), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (Mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 at DLF Phase 3 police station. The police has recovered the wooden stick from his possession and is questioning Jain. He will be produced before the district and sessions court on Saturday.

The police said after the transformer caught fire, two cars, which were parked near it, caught fire as well. Residents informed the fire department, following which two fire tenders were pressed into service. However, by the time the fire was doused, the cars had been completely burnt.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the agitated residents held the fire officials responsible for reaching late and assaulted two of the firemen with sticks and damaged the fire tenders. “Our teams reached the spot within a few minutes and controlled the situation. However, by the time the teams got there, the firemen had fled the spot, leaving the fire tenders behind. The residents had thrown stones at the fire tenders and had tried to damage them,” he said.

Kapil (26), one of the firemen who was injured, said that they had doused the fire, but a group of men started abusing them and got sticks from their houses to beat them. “The residents started arguing with us but we kept our cool and did our job. We raised an alarm but none of the residents came to help us, hence we fled. We returned to take our vehicles after the police controlled the situation,” he said.

Kapil and his colleague Sahul sustained injuries and were discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.

Isham Singh Kashyap, district fire officer, Gurugram, said he had received a call around 1:44am, informing him about the incident. Two fire tenders with eight firemen were rushed to the spot to control the fire. “The fire is suspected to have started around 1:30am, probably due to an increase in the use of air conditioners, which causes overloading and fire due to the heating. The cars were parked near the transformer,” he said.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the police said.

Mahesh Yadav, a resident said who was present at the spot said he was sleeping when he heard loud explosions. “I woke up my wife and rushed out to find thick smoke billowing out of the transformer and parked cars. It took more than an hour to douse the flames that damaged the cars,” he said.

The families that the cars belonged to tried to douse the fire, but said they were unable to control them and had to inform the fire department.

“We are investigating the reason of the fire. After the fire on Thursday night, electricity supply for 100 houses in U Block has been affected. We will install a new transformer,” a Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam official, familiar with the matter, said.

