Two cases of fraud reported in Gurugram

A woman was allegedly duped of ₹80 lakh by unidentified persons after multiple transactions were made from her bank account without her knowledge between April 1 and April 24 in Naharpur village in Manesar the police said on Monday.

The police said the victim did not give the details of her bank account to anyone. She did not receive any phone calls inquiring about her debit card PIN or OTP.

ASI Krishan Kumar, Manesar police station, said, “The police have contacted the bank for details. No one has been identified as yet. Investigation is on.”

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was duped of ₹70,000 after his bag was stolen from a cricket ground in Baliawas on Sunday. The police said the bag contained victim’s iPhone, credit card and debit card.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 9 am when the victim who works at a private company was playing cricket with his friends and had put his bag on the periphery of the ground.

ASI Amit Gawal said, “The accused used victim’s cards to withdraw the money. They are yet to be arrested.”

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 04:23 IST