Two charge money for illegal parking in Gurugram DLF 3, arrested

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly extorting money from people for parking at a vacant land on both sides of a rapid Metro station in DLF Phase 3. Police said after receiving a tip-off, raids were conducted by two police teams around 9pm in plain clothes, and the duo was caught red-handed.

The accused persons have been identified as Devender from Alwar, Rajasthan, and Ilahul Haq from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said the vacant land being used for parking was disputed and a case regarding their ownership had been sub-judice in the court.

Inderjeet Yadav, head constable, DLF Phase 3 police station, said the accused were charging ₹100 for a vehicle and had maintained a register with a list of vehicles parked.

“As a police team in a car reached near the Metro station, one of the accused men asked

for Rs 100 for parking. The policemen were dressed in civil clothes. The accused persons were caught red-handed. The area of the plot was at least half an acre,” Yadav said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 03:52 IST