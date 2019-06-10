Two Chinese engineers, one worker charred to death in Nuh factory

Three persons, including two Chinese engineers, were charred to death on Sunday after a massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical raw material manufacturing company in IMT Rojka Meo in Nuh.

The is the fourth time a fire has broken out in IMT Rojka Meo in the last two years, but this is the first time that loss of human lives has been reported.

Superintendent of police, Palwal, Narender Bijarian, who is officiating SP, Nuh, said that the director of the Pusilin Biotechnology Private Limited factory has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “We have ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter and have also informed the China embassy regarding the unfortunate incident,” he said. No arrests have been made so far.

The charred bodies of the employees, identified as Jijian (senior chief engineer) , Zhang Yang (production engineer) of China, and Vicky Rajput of Daula village in Sohna, were recovered from the factory in the evening after the fire was doused by the fire tenders, Nuh fire department said.

Chatru Khan, assistant fire station officer of Nuh, said they received a call regarding the blaze in the factory building around 2.00pm. “Within minutes, six fire tenders and 60 firemen were sent to douse the fire from Nuh, Tauru and Sohna fire stations,” he said.

The police said that the fire started in one of the boiler stations when Rajput, the operator, was welding the pipeline. A spark from the welding machine hit the gas in the pipeline and started a blaze that engulfed a major portion of the building. “The three victims were repairing the boiler when the incident took place. Other workers were outside the room when the blaze started,” said Bijarian, adding that the Chinese engineers were here for the installation of the boiler, which had been bought recently.

The blaze was brought under control by the evening.

The police said that Rajput was taken out first and rushed to the Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, in Nuh, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The fire officials said the bodies were difficult to take out, and they had to be very careful as they were severely charred to death. “We had to keep the bodies intact, so it took time to take them out in the evening,” said Khan.

The bodies will be handed over to the China embassy on Monday, said the police.

Anand Rajoria, sales manager of Pusilin Biotechnology Pvt Ltd, said he is presently in Ahemdabad and heard of the incident in the evening. “We recently replaced the boiler. The engineers were working to install it when the fire broke out. This is a very unfortunate incident, and the senior managerial staff has reached the spot,” he said.

However, Bijarian said, “The management staff is on the run; we are unable to trace them despite several attempts. We will check whether timely maintenance of the factory was being done.”

Meanwhile, owners and workers of other factories in the area said there are no safety measures in place by the state government and their places of work are neglected.

Ajay Ahlawat, vice president of Mewat chambers of commerce and industry, said despite Mewat being an industrial area, there is no fire station, which is essential for the industrial belt. “I have written to the state government and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials many times to sanction the land. Recently, the HSVP handed over the area to the HSIIDC and marked the land, but there has been no progress beyond that. At least one fire tender should be stationed in the area to deal with such incidents,” he said.

