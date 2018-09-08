Two Gurugram traffic policemen feted for repairing potholed roads

Two traffic police officers were felicitated by the commissioner of police, Gurugram, on Friday after a video of the police officers, helping to mend broken potholes at separate road stretches in the city, was shared on a social media platform by a passerby.

A statement from Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police said that assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Hansraj, who was posted at the intersection of sectors 4 and 7, was felicitated with a commendation certificate and a cash reward of ₹5,000.

A Twitter user had posted video of EASI Hansraj picking up soil from the plantation area at a road divider on the crossing of sectors 4 and 7 and filling a pothole on the road with the soil.

The video was shared multiple times across social media platforms.

One twitter user had commented, “I salute... to true spirit of officers of @gurgaonpolice. They work to their best every day(sic).”

Constable Vikram, posted at Basai Chowk, Sector 10, was also felicitated with a commendation certificate and ₹5,000 as cash reward.

“The officers were rewarded for their exemplary work and dedication to traffic duty. The people were sharing videos and commenting on social media about their work,” said Boken.

