Two held for running fake call centre and duping US citizens

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:37 IST

The chief minister’s flying squad on Saturday busted yet another illegal call centre operating from Sohna Road that allegedly duped people, especially those in English-speaking countries like the US, under the garb of providing technical support. Two directors of the firm were arrested.

According to the police, the company had duped at least 35,000 users of millions of dollars . The victims used to receive an email with fake pop-up error messages stating that a malware had infected their computer and if not rectified immediately, their personal and financial data would vanish if they did not call on a certain phone number. A pop-up would be displayed on full-screen mode and would lock the user’s screen within a few minutes with messages like “personal information is not safe” or “you computer has been locked”, enough to scare an unsuspecting user.

“The number would be operated by employees of Green Rock Enterprise from the fifth floor of JMD Megapolis Mall on Sohna Road,” said Police commissioner KK Rao. “The call operator would urge the users get their system repaired against a one-time fee and buy anti-virus software that they would say was of reputed companies through gift cards that would cost at least $250. The gift cards were routed to bank accounts in India through other countries,” he said.

The bogus anti-malware application would in reality be a bug that would give the operator access to the victims’ computers.

Police said the firm had about 150 employees, including those who worked remotely. The raiding team allegedly found 26 people, including seven women, at the firm on Saturday convincing victims to buy their services.

The directors were identified as Vikram Verma, resident of Delhi, and his partner Rishab, resident of Gurugram.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of CM Flying Squad, said that employees working at the call centres were not arrested but were not given a clean chit either. “They may be questioned. Action will be taken against them if we found their involvement in the fraud,” he said.

Yadav said Vikram and Rishabh used to work with a call centre and this was their first venture. They were taken on remand “They have a partner in the US who provided them data on citizens and routed the fraud money to India after keeping his commission,” said Yadav, adding that they will write to the US agencies to record statements from victims.

All the employees working at the call centre were paid between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 per month. They were trained to make conversation and everyone was given a script. The call centre used to start operation from 8 pm to 5 am, five days a week. “They were working as per the US time,” said Yadav.

The police said the other employees were either graduates or people who had done professional/diploma courses in software technology after matriculation. The staff working claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged fraud.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 75 (committing offence outside India using computer network) of IT Act 2008 at Sadar police station of Gurugram.

Police said more raids are expected to be carried out to ascertain the magnitude of the fraud, conservatively pegged in multiple crores.

“The probe is likely to be extended involving a perusal of extensive paper trail shared by foreign law enforcement agencies and retrieved during raids. The hard drives and sensitive information from servers will be sent to a laboratory for forensic examination,” said Yadav.

Police said the directors are history sheeters and were earlier also involved in similar fraud. Police said though it is difficult to believe that they were operating only since July 13.

The call centre did not possess any valid OSP (Other Service Provider) licence from the Department of Telecommunications or an MoU related to their work.

The police said they have duped thousands of people so far, but the exact number of victims and the amount of money siphoned may be higher than anticipated. “We are also getting a forensic audit of the seized property. Probe is on,” Yadav said.

Earlier, in December 2018, similar 17 FIRs were filed by Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited in Gurugram and Noida. The complainant had conducting a detailed internal inquiry against the suspects after receiving numerous complaints from users based in 12 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, among others. In 2019 more than nine fake call centres were busted, said police.