Home / Gurugram / Two held for shooting at former ward councillor in Sohna over money dispute

Two held for shooting at former ward councillor in Sohna over money dispute

gurugram Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:05 IST
A fortnight after unidentified suspects had fired at a former ward councillor in Sohna, the police on Sunday arrested two men in the case.

The police said prima facie, a dispute over money was the reason for the shooting. The police have also recovered two cars and a rifle, which were allegedly used during the crime, from the possession of the arrested men.

The two suspects, identified as Krishan from Rohtak and Sachin, a resident of Basai village in Sector 9, were arrested from Sohna.

According to the police, on August 10, victim Harish Nanda, former councillor from ward 16 in Sohna, was at his office when at least seven people, including the arrested men, had barged into his office.

The police said the main suspect, Sachin, had loaned ‘several lakhs of rupees’ to Nanda’s brother Hemant. Sachin had been demanding his money back for one year. On the day of the incident, Sachin and his several aides went to Nanda’s office to discuss the matter, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “When Nanda told him that he had nothing to do with the dispute involving his brother, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at him. The bullet missed him and hit a wall in his office. The suspects then escaped in two cars.”

The police said the suspects had threatened to kill him and his brother if the money was not paid soon. An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at City Sohna police station.

