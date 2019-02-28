Two history sheeters arrested for murder of 25-year-old man in Gurugram

Police on Tuesday night arrested two men for allegedly murdering their 25-year-old friend in Daulatabad. Police said the three men were history sheeters, who had appeared in a city court in an assault case on Monday, following which two of them executed an alleged plan to murder the victim over old enmity.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station, maintained police.

On Tuesday around noon, Sachin, 25, was found dead with a bullet injury in the chest along the roadside in Daulatabad after a passerby informed the police about a body lying next to a motorcycle in Dharampur chowk in Daulatabad, police said.

Police said Sachin had called his family members after completing work at court on Monday, informing them that he would reach soon. However, his phone was found to be switched off after 8 pm. After questioning the family, police suspected the role of Amit Dalal, 27, a resident of New Palam Vihar. Police said Sachin and Amit were released on bail a few days ago.

“A raid was conducted late on Tuesday night between 2 am and 4 am and the accused, Amit and Rahul, 28, were arrested from their respective houses. During questioning, the suspects said they had planned to murder Sachin Monday,” said Subash, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Rajendra Park police station.

ASI Subash said that after appearing in the city court, Amit, Rahul and Sachin went to Dwarka to purchase liquor in a Verna car and returned to Daulatabad village.

“They purchased a 750 ml bottle of whisky from Dwarka and returned to Daulatabad. While drinking, the two had an altercation with Sachin and Amit allegedly shot him in the chest,” said ASI Subash.

“The suspects were produced in a city court Wednesday and sent to police custody,” said SHO Rohtash.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:40 IST