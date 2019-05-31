Two invite 17-year-old to birthday party, molest her in car; arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of treating her to a birthday party in Sector 9A on Thursday. The police said that the suspects, acquaintances of the girl, invited her for a party and allegedly molested her in a car.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of May 28.

The woman told her mother of the incident and her mother filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as two 26-year-olds, residents of Laxman Vihar and Ashok Vihar Phase-2.

The police said the duo was arrested from Ashok Vihar Phase-3 on Thursday.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that one of the suspects was a taxi driver and was an acquaintance of the girl.

“On May 28, he asked her to join him for his birthday party. Since he did not have a car, he asked his friend to bring his car and pick them up. The woman said that both the men assaulted her in the car and later fled after dropping her,” said Boken.

The suspects were produced in a district court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

A case was registered against them under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 9A police station.

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Palam Vihar on Wednesday.

The police said that the girl was sleeping in her house when the suspect, a neighbour, allegedly barged into the house and molested her.

The girl’s parents were not at the house and lodged a complaint with the police after they returned.

A woman in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 13, filed a complaint alleging that her live-in partner had allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. The police said that the woman met the man when both were working at a private company and after a brief courtship, started living together.

The police said that the woman alleged in her complaint that the man told her that he would get married to her, but later reneged on the promise.

A case was registered against the man under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station, said police.

First Published: May 31, 2019 01:05 IST