Two killed after society wall collapses

Two killed after society wall collapses

gurugram Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:14 IST
Two men died and two others were injured after a portion of a wall of a society collapsed on two shanties in sector 66 following the heavy rain. Police said all four were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the developer of Emaar Marbella Villas after one of the injured filed a complaint.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Sahu, a painter from Chhattisgarh, and Saddam, a native of Pataudi. Both were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead-on-arrival, said police.

The incident took place around 2.30am.

Vishal Sahu, also a painter, said in the complaint, “My brother, Vinod and I stay in one shanty. We were sleeping at the time of the incident and it was raining. My brother and our neighbour Saddam died due to the injuries after coming under the debris. ... Last year too, a portion of this wall had broken, but the builder or owner did not get it repaired.”

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 65 police station, said, a case had been registered for negligence. The developer declined to comment.

