Two killed in Sector 9 with bricks and sticks

Two men were murdered in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly by their acquaintances, who are yet to be identified, after a scuffle broke out between the duo and the rest of the group while drinking near a public toilet in Sector 9, police said.

The incident took place just a few hundred metres from a government college where around eight to 10 men were drinking, police said, adding that the suspects attacked the two men in the head with a sharp object and thrashed them with bricks and sticks. The duo died on the spot. Police have recovered one stick and a brick from the spot and interrogated more than 10 people in the case.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 9 police station on Tuesday against unknown persons.

Police said the incident took place around 2:30am when Veer Pal (28), a resident of Nuh, and Tota Ram (33), a native of Alwar, were having drinks on the roadside with a group of men.

The deceased used to work in a local bricks market near Devi Lal wholesale market during the day, and also used to sell raw chicken in the area in the evening.

“The deceased were drug addicts and were allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the incident took place. During investigation we found that they often slept on the roadside and used to drink with a group of friends who have been detained for further investigation,” said Basant Chauhan, inspector, Sector 9 police station.

According to police, some vendors who were about to sleep on the pavements said the men were abusing each other and were fighting but they are unaware when did they kill the two as they had fallen asleep.

“According to the spot analysis, it seems the accused hit the duo in the head with a sharp object and assaulted them with sticks. Even bricks were used to thrash them, leaving them grievously injured. There is possibility the victims could not shout for help as they were under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The attackers managed to get away and no one has any clue,” said Chauhan.

The police control room received a call around 2:45am that two men are lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road. A team from Sector 9 police station went to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital where both were declared brought dead.

Police could not find any CCTV footage from the spot and are interrogating people of the area.

Tara Chand, brother-in-law of Veer Pal, said police came to his room around 4am and informed him about the incident.

“The police officials took me to the spot and then to the hospital where I identified the bodies. His friends had dinner with them and then left but they have also told police that they were in inebriated state when they left,” Chand said.

The duo lived in Devi Lal Colony Mandi in a rented accommodation but were mostly found sleeping on the pavement, said police, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects.

Dr Yudhvir Singh, forensic expert at the Civil Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said that the duo died of excessive bleeding due to injury to the head. They were attacked with some sharp object and had suffered multiple fractures, Singh said.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 02:58 IST