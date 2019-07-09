Two killed in separate cases of hit-and-run incidents in Gurugram

A 45-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit him when he was crossing a road in Manesar on Sunday evening.

The police said that the man, identified as Mohammed Fahim Ansari, was from Bihar and lived in Manesar, where he used to work with a private company. The incident took place around 7.30pm when Ansari had gone to a weekly market in his neighbourhood.

“While crossing a road, an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled. Upon hearing the sound of the accident I rushed to his aid. We took him to Rockland hospital, IMT Manesar, where he was declared dead on arrival,” Ansari’s relative Mohammed Amir Alam stated in his police complaint.

Narender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Manesar police station, said there are no CCTV cameras installed near the spot. “The suspect is yet to be identified. Police are investigating the case,” the ASI said.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Sunday.

In another incident, a 20-year-old woman was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion on near Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, on Sunday.

Police said her relative, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries.

The woman, Shivani Sharma, was a resident of Sheetla Colony in Sector 5. The incident took place around 5.30pm when she was on her way to Ghaziabad.

ASI Dharmender, Udyog Vihar police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are probing the case.”

A case was registered against unidentified person(s) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

