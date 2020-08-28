Two large farmhouses worth crores demolished in protected Aravallis

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:47 IST

Two farmhouses that were as large as luxury hotels, that had come up in the protected Aravllis areas were demolished on Friday after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter.

The Aravallis, one of the oldest mountain ranges in the country and the “green lung” to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, has suffered in the hands of illegal construction over the past many years, including several hillocks vanishing. The Supreme Court had issued stern warnings then to the state governments and did so again this week to Haryana.

The two “luxurious” farmhouses had come up illegally in the Bandhwari village of the Aravallis, along with 17 others that were demolished too over the last three days.

One official from the department town and country planing, which along with the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) oversaw the demolition, described it as “spread over two acres, with swimming pools and large lawns”.

“In one, we found around 400 plates and assorted crockery usually found in hotels. The rooms were furnished and equipped like commercial property and even a spa was part of the establishment,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

The two farmhouses were large and well built that the authorities had to call for heavier earthmovers than the usual ones that are usually deployed during demolition drives.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said though no one was found living in these farmhouses, they met the owner of one large farmhouse. “They came on and off to take care of the property,” he said.

MCG joint commissioner Hari Om Atri said, “These two farmhouses were huge and it took an entire day to demolish these structures. A large boundary wall in acres built by a school was also demolished as it was illegal.”

Bhath said that with Friday’s operation, all illegal farmhouses in the area were demolished. “We are now analysing the violations that were carried out by the developer as per urban areas act and municipal act so that a police case is registered against the developer,” he said.

The authorities did not offer comment on how these large farmhouses came to be without their knowledge.

The DTCP official said that a formal report on the demolition drive would be submitted to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram. “As per the directions of the government 19 farmhouses in various stages of construction, boundary walls, plinths and related constructions were demolished in the last three days. The director of DTCP has also been apprised of the action taken. A police complaint would also be lodged against the accused after compiling the violations as per different departments,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commisioner had said the Haryana chief secretary had ordered the demolition. “We will also work on collaboration with forest department and based on their recommendations take all steps to restore the forest in the area,” he had said.