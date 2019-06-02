Two men, accused of 50 ATM frauds, arrested in Gurugram

The police have arrested two men for allegedly cheating over 20 people using an ATM card skimmer and later on switching their cards on Friday night from Kherki Daula area, while they were about to dupe an executive.

The police said the gang would offer to help victims with transactions in ATM kiosks. Once a victim handed over the card for swiping, the accused would copy data using a portable skimmer. They would then ask the victim to make a transaction, during which they would copy the PIN number. “Once the victim had left the kiosk, they would withdraw the money from their accounts,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar).

The accused were involved in at least 50 cases and have duped victims of nearly ₹5 lakh, said police.The accused were identified as Narender alias Kallu, 20, of Churana village in Hisar and Ajay Kumar, 25, of Bodsi village in Bhiwani.

The police said on May 30, a 40-year-old security guard living in Kherki Daula was duped of ₹3,000 by the duo. A case of fraud was registered against them the same day at Kherki Daula police.

DCP Kumar said they formed four teams to track them. On Saturday evening they got information that two men have been seen taking rounds near IMT Manesar on a motorcycle. “The crime team questioned them and they tried to mislead. They later revealed that they were looking for people visiting ATMs to dupe them,” he said.

The suspects would be produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday

