Two men arrested nearly seven years after they had fired at a police team

Nearly seven years after they had fired at a police team while being chased in Pataudi, the city police on Monday arrested the two men. One countrymade gun was recovered from their possession.

The police said the two men were booked in a murder case in 2010 in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. In 2012, a team of Faridabad police had received information that the accused men were in Pataudi.

The team had reached Pataudi and cornered the accused. In a bid to escape, the accused had fired at the policemen. Another case was registered against them under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The accused men have been identified by first names as Rajkumar and Sumesh, both from Palwal.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that during interrogation, both the accused confessed to shooting at the policemen in Pataudi in 2012.

They were arrested after a crime team in Farrukhnagar received a tip-off, said police. The accused were produced in district court on Monday and sent to police custody for two days.

