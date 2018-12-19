Two men booked for molesting, slapping and disrobing woman in Haryana’s Bhondsi

Two men were booked for allegedly molesting, slapping and disrobing a woman when she was taking out the trash from her home in Hariahera village, Bhondsi, police said Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place on Monday at 5pm, when the woman, a homemaker was doing household chores and her husband was sleeping in an adjacent room.

In the police complaint, the woman said she was throwing out garbage when two men entered her house from the rear entrance and grabbed her by the arm. “They restrained my movement by grabbing my arm and started touching me inappropriately. When I resisted, they slapped me and one of the men bit my right hand index finger. The accused also tore my clothes,” the woman stated in the first information report (FIR) registered on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house-trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhondsi police station, said police.

The police said the accused men, identified by their first names as Jisan and Murtuj, were on the run.

“The accused men are natives of Hariahera village and are known to the victim. The police are conducting raids to arrest them,” Bhondsi station house officer Umesh Kumar said.

The police said the woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure and she was counselled by a legal adviser.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 09:23 IST