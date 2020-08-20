Two men booked for threatening district town planner during demolition drive

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:58 IST

Two persons were booked by Gurugram police on Wednesday for allegedly threatening district town planner (enforcement) and obstructing the work of government officials during a demolition drive being carried out in Sector 34 on Tuesday.

According to the complaint submitted by RS Bhath, district town planner(enforcement) to the police, the duo was allegedly involved in building an illegal colony in Sector 34 on land owned by two other persons. The suspects hadn’t got any permission and license from the department of town and country planning. “The two persons were developing an illegal colony without any license and on Tuesday when the enforcement team started demolition drive, they misbehaved with staff, obstructed the work being carried out by government officials and also threatened me,” Bhath said in his complaint.

Based on Bhath’s complaint, a case was registered against the two suspects at Sadar police station under Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and sections 186 ( obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions,) 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 353 (using criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “A case has been registered in this matter and it is being probed,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram.

During the demolition drive at the location, Bhath said, the enforcement team had cleared a five-acre area being illegally developed. Two makeshift tin shed offices, two rooms, and a tin boundary wall were demolished by the team, which was supported by a large team of city police.

In his complaint, Bhath said the two suspects arrived in a luxury car at the spot and started arguing with officials. The duo allegedly told the officials that they had invested a lot of money in the project, and used abusive language against the officials apart from threatening Bhath. “We will not be deterred by such threats and the demolition drives against illegal colonies will continue. I am thankful to the Gurugram police and district administration for their active support and providing security to me after the incident,” he said.

Two weeks ago, a property owner had allegedly hit the official while demolition was being carried out in Dharmpur village.