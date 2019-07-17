Two men on bike snatch woman’s gold chain in Gurugram

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a woman’s gold chain in Gandhi Nagar Colony near Sector 11, when she was out for a morning walk, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 5.30am when the woman, 38, her 14-year-old son, and her friend were out for a morning walk.

The police said that the group had reached near a sweet shop when a motorcycle, on which two men were seated, came from behind, and one of the motorcyclists snatched the woman’s gold chain. In the FIR, she stated, “The motorcycle did not have a number plate. I tried to run after them and we even raised an alarm, but they managed to escape.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said as per the complainant, the motorcyclists had covered their faces. “We checked the footage of CCTVs in the area, but the accused men could not be identified,” the official said. A case was filed against unidentified accused men under Section 379A of the IPC at Sector 10A police station on Monday.

