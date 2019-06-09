Two more held for extorting bizman

The police arrested two men who allegedly made dozens of extortion calls to a city-based businessman by posing as gangster Kaushal between May 31 and June 1.

The kingpin behind the alleged crime was arrested on June 3, the police said. The suspects, identified as Vicky Raj and Dheeraj Madan(both residents of Old Gurugram), were arrested from Hero Honda Chowk Saturday after the police received a tip-off.

A case under section 384 and 506 of the IPC was registered at New Colony police station on June 2 after one Sanjay Dhingra alleged that he had received calls from an unknown caller who introduced himself as Kaushal. Police said the caller made 10 calls within two days and asked for Rs. 10 lakh as protection money and threatened Dhingra with dire consequences.

The police said the suspects had visited Dhingra’ shop from where they got his mobile number. During questioning, they found that Raj is a technician and works in a shop near Sadar market and Madan is an auto-rickshaw driver.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said the kingpin, Ajay alias Mangal, had collected several numbers of businessmen from the market and had planned to extort money from them. “Mangal had sent his friends to conducted reconnaissance of Dhingra’s shop before making the calls. All of them stood near the shop monitored the businessman’s movement when Mangal called him. Raj and Madan had also had made two calls to the victim,” he said.

