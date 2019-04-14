Two more suspects arrested in connection with December 5 murder of numberdar at IMT Manesar

The police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the murder of a 52-year-old numberdar (someone who maintains and verifies land records in village), who was shot dead by three unknown persons at IMT Manesar Chowk on December 5 last year over a dispute of a commercial plot in Manesar. The police said they had arrested two members of Kaushal gang, in January, who were allegedly involved in the murder.

The police said the numberdar, Sumer Singh, was returning home on a scooter after meeting his brothers, when the incident took place at IMT Chowk.

The two suspects were identified as Hari Om alias Titu (36), a resident of Harinagar and Rajesh alias Fauji (34) a resident of Rajiv Colony, Naharpur Rupa. They were arrested from the outskirts of the city on Friday night, the police said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 00:38 IST