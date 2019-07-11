Two of gang that robbed people on pretext of selling used cars nabbed in Nuh

The police on Tuesday arrested two men suspected to be members of a gang that dupes people on the pretext of selling second-hand cars in good condition at throwaway prices in Nuh. The two were arrested from Lingua Kalan in Nuh, when they were on the way to rob two Rajasthan residents who had gone to meet them as part of a police trap.

The suspects were identified as Ippi and Shokeen, residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who used to come to Nuh to rob people. The police said they had been involved in more than 20 such cases of fraud and robbery.

In an FIR lodged on June 18, Jitender Kumar (38), a resident of Bijnor in Rajasthan said he saw an advertisement on OLX, an online marketplace, posted by a person called ‘Ajayraj Chaoudhary’ to sell a Maruti Swift Dzire car.

“On dialling the number given in the account the caller identified himself as Rahul Sharma, an executive with an automobile factory in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and said he had been transferred to Rewari. He even sent me a fake identity card,” Kumar said.

“A deal was finalised for ₹3.7 lakh, and the suspect called us to his Rewari residence, but when we were 20 kilometres away, he called again and asked us to come to Nuh. I told him that I had to return to Rajasthan before evening, but he was insistent, saying he had to make an urgent visit to an official site,” Kumar said.

When the victim reached Punhana, he asked for their car number and said he was sending a company executive to get them.

“We reached around 3pm. A man on a motorcycle arrived and asked us to follow him, and led us to an isolated stretch. He then asked us to park the car. Meanwhile, five others, who had their faces covered, came to the spot. Two of the men took out pistols, began slapping us and threatened us to hand over our cash and belongings,” the victim said.

The gang members then fled the spot. Kumar and his brother filed a complaint against seven people at Punhana police station, and a case, under sections 379B (snatching), 506 (threatening for life) and sections of arms of Indian Penal Code, was subsequently registered.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh said the victims had four different numbers of the gang members. They tried to contact them through the online marketplace again, from a separate number.

“The victim asked a friend to contact the same person who had uploaded the car for sale and the deal was finalised. The victim introduced himself as a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand,” she said.

The suspects followed the same modus operandi and changed the location at the last minute and asked them to come to Nuh. But this time, four policemen were accompanying the two and their driver, as part of a plan. “The same man on a motorcycle came and directed them to park the vehicle, but as soon as they saw seven people in the car, they tried to flee. But we managed to get hold of two of them, who fell off their motorcycles,” said Kirshan Kumar, inspector, Punhana police station.

According to an OLX spokesperson, of the total listings they receive each day, nearly 25% are rejected and over 100,000 suspicious accounts are banned every month.

“To ensure that our users transact safely, we invest heavily in sensitising them through various channels both on and off the platform. We have taken serious note of the fraud on our platform and developed an algorithm to identify ads that feature extremely low prices below regular market rates. In the last six months, we have identified hundreds of cellphone numbers, which we suspect are of fraudsters and have blocked them,” Lavanya Chandan, general counsel, OLX India, said.

