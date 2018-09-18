Two private colonies ready for takeover by Gurugram civic body

In a decision that will pave the way for the transfer of private builder colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issued directions on Friday for immediate take over of Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar.

The department said the MCG can take over these colonies immediately, though it has been given 15 days to complete the process, if required.

Both Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar have been developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL).

The developer, to complete the infrastructure gap, has to pay Rs 44.18 crore in Sushant Lok 1 and Rs 19.32 crore in Palam Vihar, as per the revised detailed project report prepared by the MCG.

The DTCP has told developers to pay for the infrastructure gap to complete the work as stipulated in the original building plan sanctioned by the department.

In April 2017, the state government had decided that maintenance of eight private colonies — Palam Vihar,Sushant Lok 1, DLF phase 1, DLF phase 2, DLF phase 3, South City 1, South city 2 and Sun city — would be transferred to the municipal corporation.

It was also decided that October 31 would be the deadline for completing the transfer of colonies where builders were upgrading th infrastructure. However, it is likely that this deadline, too, will be pushed, officials privy to the matter said.

DTCP director Makrand Pandurang said they were forced to taken the punitive decision as the developer had allegedly failed to come up with any solution to fix the deficient infrastructure. “We had given them three options that included payment of money for deficient infrastructure, handover of plots or completion of work by them. But none of those worked. The developer handed over land that was far less in value,” he said, adding that the DTCP would recover money by selling plots owned by APIL or from other licensed projects.

The department said that since the DLF and other developers have agreed to complete the deficiencies at their own cost, they have been given time to complete the work and ensure the transfer. “Developers who complete the work will also be given completion certificates, which shall absolve them of future liabilities. However, this will happen after the work is scrutinised in the next two months,” Pandurang said.

The DTCP order said: “The APIL is hereby directed to transfer the possession of all such roads, open spaces, public parks and public health services in these colonies to the MCG. It is hereby clarified that transfer shall not be construed as grant of completion certificate.”

The MCG, meanwhile, said that they were ready to take over the maintenance of these colonies. “This order will be examined tomorrow and a strategy will be formed to ensure smooth takeover of these colonies. We have 15 days to complete this. The corporation is ready for this job,” Yashpal Yadav, municipal commissioner, said.

The developer, meanwhile, said that they had been trying their best to maintain the colonies but were handicapped as there were a lot of issues pertaining to payment of maintenance fees. “It is difficult to maintain a private colony as residents have a lot of expectations. However, what can we do if the residents don’t make payments? This is a positive decision and we won’t oppose it,” Ajay Pandita, vice president, Ansal API, said.

In the last two years, Gurugram has witnessed a process of transformation with the MCG shaping up as an overall maintenance agency in the city with HUDA sectors and private colonies being transferred to it. The master roads, major infrastructure projects and macro-level planning has been handed over to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, which was established last year.

The transfer Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar and DLF phases 1 to 3, was formally announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in April 2017, and the government had announced that it would be completed by June 30, 2017. However, the process was delayed because of complexities involved in calculating the cost of deficient infrastructure.

Officials of the MCG, DTCP, DHBVN and the coloniser had fixed the requisite rates after the assessment of deficient infrastructure and the maintenance cost of five years in these licensed areas to fix the infrastructure gap, officials said.

