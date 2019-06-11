Two puppies ‘fall’ from eighth floor of condo in Gurugram, die

Two Shih Tzu dogs were killed at a condominium in Sector 65 early Monday after they fell from an apartment on the eighth floor, said animal rights activists. After People For Animals (PFA) filed a complaint against the owner of the apartment, the police detained him for interrogation on Monday.

The dogs, aged eight-nine months, were spotted on the ground by morning walkers in the condominium, Emaar Emerald Estate, around 6.30am. Nikita Kapoor, a 36-year-old resident, was walking with a friend when the dogs fell. “All of a sudden, both dogs fell at my feet one after another. When I looked up, I saw the owner staring down from his balcony,” she said. She added that when she rang the doorbell of the apartment, no one answered. When she called on the owner’s phone, he said he was at work and would only return home in the evening.

The management of the society then informed the police about the dogs’ death, she said. An employee of the society’s management, when contacted, said he was not its designated spokesperson and could not comment.

The dogs’ autopsy report revealed multiple organ rupture, broken spines and internal bleeding, said animal rights activist Akshima Jhajharia.

Volunteers of PFA said the owner was an Iraqi national who worked as a translator at a private hospital. Volunteers added that they filed the complaint at the Sector 65 police station under Section 11 of the Protection of Cruelty of Animals Act, 1960 and sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, SHO Dinesh Kumar, Sector 65 police station said, “We have not registered any case. We are interrogating the man and he said that the dogs fell accidentally.”

Chetna Joshi, one of the activists, said, “We were not provided a copy of the FIR. Police said we would get the copy later as there was a power cut.”

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 03:21 IST