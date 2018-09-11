Two rob Rs 22,500 from Gurugram Jan Seva Kendra

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed Rs 22,500 from a Jan Seva Kendra, a government-approved shop providing public services, in Gurgaon, after pointing a gun at a 17-year-old boy’s forehead, when he was alone at the shop on Sunday evening, the police said.

One of the two accused men asked for a drink of water and as the boy went inside the shop to fetch it, both the men followed him inside and put a gun to his forehead, said Ved Prakash Saini, 48, the father of the boy.

“My son was so terrified that he did not scream for help, even after the accused have left,” Prakash said.

The men, who did not cover their faces, are yet to be identified. No CCTV footage of the shop exists, said Narender Kumar, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 5 police station.

An FIR was registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC and the Arms Act on late Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Prakash said that he had gone to his house around 3.30 pm on Sunday and had asked his son, who is studying in class 10 , to manage the shop in his absence.

The two accused arrived at the ‘Jan Seva Kendra’, when the 17-year-old was alone. As the boy went inside the shop to get water for the accused, both of them followed him.

“One of the accused put a gun on my son’s forehead and said that he would kill him if he shouted,” Prakash said.

The other accused then emptied the cash box, ran outside the shop and started his two-wheeler. Soon the other accused joined his partner in crime. Later, the boy telephoned his father, who informed the police.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 04:55 IST