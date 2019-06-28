Two robbed of car, mobile phones at gunpoint near HH Chowk flyover

Police booked four motorcycle-borne miscreants for allegedly snatching a car and mobile phones from two men at gunpoint near Hero Honda Chowk flyover on Wednesday morning. Police said that the victims were travelling from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi airport but had lost their way.

According to the police, Surabiden Khan, the victim and complainant, is a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan.

“I was travelling in my Hyundai Eon car with my driver. While going towards the Delhi airport from Meerut, we lost our way and went towards Jaipur on National Highway-8. We stopped near Hero Honda Chowk flyover to relieve ourselves. The moment we sat inside the car, four men on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle came to the vehicle. One of them aimed a gun at us and took away the car and our mobile phones. Three of the men fled the spot in the car and the other on his motorcycle,” Khan stated in his first information report (FIR).

He added that he also lost ₹4,000 in cash, registration certificate and insurance papers of his car, PAN card and driving licence, which were kept inside the vehicle.

Police said that no CCTV cameras were found installed near the spot and no eyewitness came forward to report the incident.

Dalbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “The incident took place near Hero Honda Chowk flyover around 4am. The accused men are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sadar police station on Wednesday, police said.

