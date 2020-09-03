e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Two snatch gold chain of woman in Sector 45, probe launched

Two snatch gold chain of woman in Sector 45, probe launched

gurugram Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two unidentified men allegedly snatched the gold chain from a woman and escaped in Sector 45 on Tuesday morning. Police said they are yet to nab the suspects.

As per investigators, the incident took place around 7.30 am when the woman was taking a stroll in a service lane near her house. Police said one of the suspects walked up to her, lunged and grabbed her gold chain and fled with it even as she raised the alarm . The man then met up with the second suspect, who had parked his motorcycle a little distance away, and they both fled.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “The victim was caught by surprise and started yelling. The suspects sped away on a motorcycle. They had covered their faces with masks and were wearing helmets. The victim could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle.”

Police said they were checking CCTVs in the vicinity of the crime spot to identify the suspects. A case was registered under section 379 A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station.

This is the third incident in the city in the past three weeks where snatchers had used similar modus operandi, police said. On August 11, two unidentified motorcyclists had snatched the gold chain of a man near Sector 12 bus stand . The victim, a resident of Gopal Nagar, had gone near the bus stand to for some work and was leaning on his scooter when the snatchers had targeted him. He had chased them on his scooter for a few metres, but they had managed to escape.

The same day, in Sector 3, two motorcyclists had snatched the gold chain of a man when he was drinking coconut water after completing his workout in a gym.

