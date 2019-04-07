Two thieves who sold bikes in Mewat, Delhi held

The police on Friday night arrested two vehicle lifters, who allegedly stole motorbikes and sold them to automobile repairing shops in Mewat, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The police said that duo had resorted to stealing vehicles to fund their drug addiction.

The bikes were in turn used to snatch valuables and mobile phones of commuters, said police. The accused were identified as Rahul Chauhan of Mainpuri, UP and Rahul Kumar of Rajpura, MP. The police also recovered six motorcycles from their possession.

“The gang mostly targeted expensive bikes. They admitted their involvement in at least 50 to 60 thefts,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, adding that the police are investigating the case. The accused are being interrogated to determine their involvement in vehicle thefts.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:26 IST