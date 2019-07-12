Two underpasses okayed for Sohna Road, says PWD Minister Rao Narbir

In another push to road infrastructure in Gurugram, the Union transport ministry given in-principal approval to the construction of two new underpasses on Sohna Road, said state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday.

One of the underpasses will be built at Vatika Chowk and another at Islampur village near Subhash Chowk to facilitate the movement of vehicles and people across these busy intersections on Sohna Road.

“I met Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and apprised him of the problems faced by residents of Islampur in crossing Sohna Road and about the severe traffic congestion at Vatika Chowk. He has approved our proposal. Hopefully, this work will be taken up alongside the construction of the elevated road,” Singh said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will be building these two underpasses, is also constructing the 4.7-km-long Sohna Elevated Road from Subash Chowk to Badshahpur village and is also doing the expansion work of this road up to Sohna town at the cost of Rs1,300 crore.

At Islampur village, there are three cuts that allow villagers to cross the road, but once the highway is ready, it is likely that these would be closed, which might create problems for the public, Singh said.

He added, “It is essential to build a low-height underpass to facilitate crossing of light vehicles as the traffic will increase manifold once the elevated road is completed. Residents have approached me multiple times with this problem and I put it before the Union transport minister, who accepted these demands.”

The minister said that underpass at Vatika Chowk will also help in ensuring that Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) becomes signal-free, a project which is already under consideration of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 02:26 IST