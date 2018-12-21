Ultrasonic strength test done at Gurugram’s Rampura flyover

To check the structural health of the Rampura flyover, a team of officials from the National Highways Authority of INDIA(NHAI) and Pink City Expressway Pvt Ltd, concessionaire of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (part of NH48), conducted an ultrasonic pulse velocity test on Thursday.

Ultrasonic pulse velocity test is a method to check concrete quality by measuring the travel time of acoustic waves through the structure and correlating them to the density of material and elasticity. Travel time of the waves indicates the condition of the area being tested.

The strength of the concrete was tested after a case, under IPC sections 336 and 34, was registered against the NHAI and its contractor at Kherki Daula police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by a group of RTI activists under the banner of ‘Adhikar Manch’. The activists alleged that poor quality construction material had been used by the contractor, in connivance with NHAI officials, to fill their pockets.

Early Monday, a chunk of concrete fell from the flyover at Rampura Chowk, 11km from Rajiv Chowk, creating a large hole on the road. Due to the damage, the central lane of the flyover and the road below had to be closed, leading to periodic jams and congestion. The road has been repaired, but will still take three or four days to become operational.

“An ultrasonic test was conducted to check the health of the concrete and structure of Rampura flyover and the test report will come on Friday. A team from NHAI headquarter was also present,” NHAI project director NN Giri said.

A six-member team from the NHAI headquarter in Dwarka was present at the spot.

An official from the Pink City Expressway Pvt Ltd said the entire flyover was checked twice, first in the morning by them and later in the presence of NHAI team.

“The concrete test was done to check the flyover’s health and preliminary report suggest that things are fine,” the official said requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier in April, the newly constructed flyover at Hero Honda Chowk had developed a large hole that had forced the highways authority to rope in Iit-bombay to suggest remedial measures.

The police action is significant as it comes just a fortnight after the Supreme Court expressed strong concerns over the large number of deaths caused in the country due to potholes and damaged roads.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:04 IST