UN social coding event to address climate crisis to be held in Gurugram in August

The city is going to be one of five venues across the world for the upcoming United Nations’ (UN) social coding competition with the current climate crisis as the theme, officials familiar with the matter said. The other four locations for the competition are New York, Helsinki, Cairo and Kuala Lumpur.

The challenge would be to help solve a local climate crisis by building new software or improving upon an older one, officials said. The ultimate aim of the competition is, officials said, to use the best technology available to solve the climate crisis across the world. The event in Gurugram will be organised by the United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (UNTIL) and the Haryana State Electronics Department Corporation Ltd (HARTRON) at the UNTIL campus in Udyog Vihar.

Open for students, scientists and social entrepreneurs up to the age of 35, the coding event, Reboot The Earth, is likely to be held on August 18th and 19th in the city, and the registrations for the same began last week. The winning team from the city will present their solution to the UN headquarters in New York in September, a UN press release stated.

“Program developers can help provide solutions to help fight the climate crisis by developing interactive tools and information-sharing platforms,” said Chand Kaushil from the UN’s Office of Information and Communication Technology (OICT), adding that the idea is to find how new-age innovations can help challenge environmental issues.“For example, at a coding challenge that took place in Switzerland some time back, a team came up with the idea of involving marine drones to clear out plastic from the oceans,” Kaushil said. The solution for the upcoming challenge, he added, can pertain to problems more relevant to the Indian subcontinent such as air pollution, deforestation etc.

Officials said the winning team will also have an opportunity to be incubated at the UN Technology Innovation Labs, which recently began operations at Udyog Vihar. The lab aims to provide global technological assistance, knowledge and expertise to start-ups, particularly those led by women entrepreneurs, said officials.

Rajive Gulati, head, HARTRON Innovation and Start-up Hub, said, “The purpose of this event is to promote technology that works towards achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals. The competition will go a long way in providing global exposure to local entrepreneurs.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 01:54 IST