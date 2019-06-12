UN technology innovation lab to start in Udyog Vihar

A United Nations Technology Innovation Lab (Until) — the first-of-its-kind in the country — is set to begin operations in Gurugram this month, said officials. The lab, located at the Haryana State Electronics Department Corporation Ltd (Hartron) campus in Udyog Vihar, will provide global technological assistance, knowledge and expertise to start-ups, particularly those led by women entrepreneurs.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the UN Office of Information and Communications Technology in February 2018 to build a laboratory. According to state government officials, funds were released earlier this month by the government and the remaining clearances have been given.

“The process of identifying the start-ups will begin before the month-end. A committee will be formed to decide the process of selecting start-ups. The focus will be on assisting start-ups by women entrepreneurs and disadvantaged groups. The start-ups will be working out of the Hartron building, where they will be provided with resources and expertise,” said Rajive Gulati, head, Hartron Innovation and Start-up Hub, adding that Gurugram was chosen for the lab as it is a significant centre of technological advancement and houses many start-ups.

According to a UN press release last month, the lab will, with the help of latest technology, work towards achieving its sustainable development goals, such as good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality and sustainable cities and communities.

The lab in Gurugram is the fourth such in the world. The UN technology innovation lab has opened in Finland, Malaysia and Egypt in the last year, the press release stated.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated Hartron in Gurugram in 2017 under the state government’s start-up policy to increase technological development in the region. A Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things (CoE-IoT), skill training for persons with disabilities and Information Technology, and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) are also provided at the incubation centre.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 05:06 IST