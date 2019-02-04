Unconscious man found near hospital in Gurugram, cops say he was beaten with bricks

A 28-year-old man with a head injury was found unconscious on the roadside near Park Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 47, the police said.

The victim, Sumit, 28, is presently admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital, and is said to be in a critical condition. He was beaten up with bricks, said Dalbir Singh, station house officer(sho) of Sadar Police Station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The victim was lying unconscious and passersby informed the police about the incident around 4 am on Saturday,” Singh said.

Singh said the car in which the victim, a resident of Tigra village, was travelling was found near the spot where he was found unconscious. “There was nothing stolen from the car and we believe it is a case of personal enmity,” the officer said. The police are yet to find any CCTV footage of the incident or identify the suspect.

On Friday evening, Sumit was returning to his house when the incident took place.

The police said the victim’s statement was yet to be recorded and the incident would be clear once that was done. “We are talking to the family and villagers to find out what might have led to the attack,” the SHO said.

