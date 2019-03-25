Uneasy calm prevails in Gurugram village where mob assaulted family of 12

An uneasy calm prevailed in Bhoop Singh Nagar colony of Dhumaspur village, which is under the watch of police, three days after a mob had assaulted at least 12 members of a Muslim family in the village with batons, sticks, water pipes and iron rods.

Community leaders and neighbours continued to pour into the house of Mohammad Sajid, enquiring about the incident and the health of family members.

Sajid’s nephew, Mohammad Dilshaad, who was also injured in the attack, said, “People are enquiring if our family will leave the city and go to our native village in Uttar Pradesh. The family is anxious. If our children are not safe, we would rather move from here. My uncle bought this house with his life savings. Before leaving, the suspects had threatened us, saying they will burn it down.”

Neighbours of the family said such a violent attack, which assumed communal overtones, has come as a surprise as such incidents had not taken place earlier.

Sajid’s neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said, “I have been staying here for the past four years, but I have never witnessed any such attack on a Muslim family. At least four Muslim families live in the village, but they are scattered. We have lived peacefully since we moved here from Badshahpur.”

Shakir, who lives in the neighbourhood and runs a spare parts business, said that although the incident had created panic, things will calm down once the suspects are arrested.

“After the incident, the policemen have been making several rounds of the area. My children have been asking me why the police have been stationed here. I do not know what to tell them. I have taken a leave from work. But I am not thinking about leaving the village. I cannot leave my business suddenly,” he said.

Residents of Nayagaon village, which is located over 1.5 kilometres from Sajid’s house and from where the suspects live, denied any communal strife in the past. A police patrol van has been stationed in the village.

Badan Singh, nambardar, Nayagaon village, said the incident had escalated after a minor argument over a cricket ball.

“We are coordinating with the police in the investigation. A meeting of all the village residents has been called on Monday to discuss the issue and ensure peace and harmony are maintained,” said Singh.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 03:53 IST