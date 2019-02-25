Unidentified man found dead in Gurugram Sector 16, police suspect murder

A man was found dead near Signature Tower on Sunday morning. The deceased is between 25 and 30 years old. The identity of the deceased and the cause of his death are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Prima facie, it seems that the deceased was in an inebriated state and was murdered near the bus stop of Sector 16, before the Japanese Hostel on left side of the expressway towards Delhi.

The location where the body was found is an isolated stretch. The police also suspect that the man was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped there late Saturday night.

“A broken beer bottle was found at the spot. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy. We have asked all police stations to look into missing person’s report. We are trying to identify the deceased,” inspector Sandeep Singh, Civil Lines police station, said.

The man was wearing a light jacket, a pair of blue jeans and a grey shirt. “According to preliminary investigation, the injury marks were only of bricks and no sharp object,” Singh said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter. An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on Sunday.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 05:35 IST