Unrecognised private schools reopen despite closure notice

Unrecognised private schools in the district reopened on Monday after summer vacations, disregarding the closure notice issued by the department of education on June 27.

In addition to this, the department has also not acted upon its plan of filing FIRs against erring schools, with officials saying no new directions about the same have been shared with them.

Administrators of schools that reopened said the process of recognition was tedious.

Principal of a school in Mollahera village said all schools were opposed to the government diktat. “We will open the schools. The department can do whatever it wants. The rules should apply universally to all, but the department has not been responding to our pleas even, or the concerns raised by us,” he said.

“The government should relax the norms, especially for those schools which are old,” he added.

Principals of other schools said they had submitted documents for recognition but no resolution had come through. “The department does not intend to give recognition to schools. It has issued notices to 92 schools, while many others are operating on temporary extensions,” the principal of a school in Bhondsi said.

He added the department hasn’t been getting back to schools who had responded to its notice.

Gurugram block education officer Sushil Gaur said he has not received any directions from higher authorities regarding filing of FIRs. “It is the prerogative of the department to file an FIR. If the schools are open despite the notice, an FIR is the only option left. We will get the FIRs filed as and when we are asked to do so by the department,” Gaur said.

District education officer Premlata Yadav said the department will send a notice to schools asking why they had disregarded the order, before proceeding with FIRs against them.

“We will find out which of the schools had flouted the order and their reasons for doing so. According to our assessment, we will proceed and get FIRs filed against the erring schools,” Yadav said.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 03:09 IST