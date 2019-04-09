Uppal’s Southend: FIR filed against unidentified men for animal abuse

Three to four unidentified men were booked for animal cruelty on Sunday evening.

The men had allegedly used laathis to beat and take away several stray dogs from inside Uppal’s Southend, a gated society in Sector 50, last Monday afternoon. A part of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera and was shared on social media.

The police said the FIR for three missing dogs from the society was lodged at the Sector 50 police station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. “Based on the video footage and the RWA complaint we received on Wednesday, we filed an FIR for three missing dogs. We are currently investigating the matter,” ASI Baljeet Singh said.

However, animal rights activists said they have asked the police to investigate RWA’s role as well. They said that in May 2016, the RWA got a notice from Gurugram chapter of People for Animals, which said it had come to their attention that the RWA was trying to dislocate the dogs, which had been neutered and vaccinated, and that any such attempt would lead to prosecution. “The RWA had, on many occasions earlier, tried to dislocate and harm the dogs. They had also been threatening animal rights activists and residents who fed the dogs against doing so,” Chetna Joshi, activist who filed a complaint on Thursday, said.

More than 20 city-based animal rights activists, including Joshi, had protested outside the Sector 50 police station on Sunday afternoon, demanding an FIR against the RWA.

ASI Singh said the alleged charges against the RWA would be a part of the probe.

