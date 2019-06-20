Utilities to houses violating norms in Gurugram DLF-4 to be cut

Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding illegal constructions on smaller plots in DLF-4, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said it will identify the plots and initiate action against the violators.

Details of 33 plots in the area, where illegal constructions have allegedly taken place, were submitted by the realtor on June 13. The department has also been asked to take action as excessive construction, over the parameters for which permission was granted, has been carried out.

Ved Prakash, district town planner, enforcement, said that while they will survey the properties, they will ask the developer to cut water and sewage connections to these properties. “We have already initiated strict action against plot owners who have built in excess of permissible norms in DLF-5 and other parts of the city. We will also write to the DHBVN for disconnecting power,” he said.

As per the complaint, owners of these plots have constructed five to six floors on the plots where the permission has been granted for building two and a half floors. “Building multi-storey houses in small plots puts immense pressure on infrastructure and basic amenities, which is the reason we want a check such violations,” a DLF official said, on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the DTCP had initiated action against several plot owners in DLF-5 after it was found that they had constructed in excess of the prescribed norms.

“The process to disconnect the power to houses in DLF-5 and Sun City has already been initiated. We have asked the owners to restore the structures as per the approved plans,” Prakash said.

In another development, the enforcement wing of DTCP on Wednesday carried out demolition drives in Farrukhnagar and neighbouring Taj Nagar, located on the outskirts of Gurugram.

A team of officials demolished a colony being developed in an area of around eight acres in Taj Nagar, while few shops and an office building constructed in Farrukhnagar were also demolished.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:40 IST