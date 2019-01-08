V Umashankar returns as GMDA chief, Vivek Joshi shifts to Centre

A transfer order issued Monday by the Governor of Haryana stated that V Umashankar, former CEO, GMDA, will be returning to the position for a second term, with present CEO Vivek Joshi set to join the Centre on Tuesday. This is the fourth time in the span of a year that the GMDA’s CEO is being reinstituted.



Umashankar previously occupied the CEO’s chair from January to October 2018, and was then transferred to Chandigarh as the additional principal secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in addition to being given the post of CEO, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran. According to the transfer order, Umashankar will continue to retain these positions.

Umashankar has previously served as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and was instrumental in shaping the GMDA’s vision for Gurugram. Flagship initiatives as such a comprehensive mobility plan for the city, and the Gurugaman bus service, were rolled out under his supervision.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior GMDA official on Monday expressed happiness at this development. “We would be glad to have him back as he is a capable administrator, quick decision-maker and understands the city very well. He has a strong grasp on the work we are doing, so his return to the GMDA will be seamless,” the official said.

Joshi, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, will join the ministry of home affairs, Government of India, as registrar general and census commissioner. According to officials, he received a letter in this regard from the Centre on December 20. Joshi had joined the GMDA on October 23, 2018, as the authority’s third CEO in a year, replacing Umashankar. Khattar had announced Anand Mohan Sharan as the GMDA’s first CEO on August 15, 2017. Sharan is principal secretary, Haryana Urban Local Bodies, his stint as CEO was an additional charge he had to take care of.

On June 1, 2017, the Haryana Cabinet had approved the GMDA ordinance. The GMDA was notified by the Haryana government in August 2017 as the apex government body of the district, and on October 25, the GMDA Bill was passed in the assembly.The authority took over the charges of water, roads, sewerage as well as other services from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

“I will be joining the ministry of home affairs, Government of India, on Tuesday,” Joshi said.

SK Sharma, a city-based social activist, said, “Transfers are a routine process, but three GMDA CEOs in less than a year could hamper development.”

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:32 IST