Virus cases slowly spike again in Gurugram, 54 zones under containment

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:45 IST

After a brief complacency inducing pause, the Covid-19 virus seems to be multiplying again in the district — at a rapid pace.

Officials said several areas of the district have witnessed surging number of Covid-19 cases, with the number of containment zones shooting up to 54 on Tuesday from seven just a week ago.

The administration said that the number of cases had spiralled in areas falling under Tigra, Patel Nagar, Laxman Vihar and Wazirabad urban primary health centres (PHC), most of which are densely populated. These areas continue to be among the worst-affected since the end of June, the officials said.

On Tuesday, the district administration was forced to notify Jacobpura under Patel Nagar as a large outbreak region (LOR) and map out a plan to conduct at least 111 testing camps in these areas for the next 10 days.

A large outbreak area is defined as localised increase in the incidence of Covid-19 case occurring within a defined geographical area.

Data from August 1 till Wednesday (August 26) shows that Tigra PHC has reported almost 1,018 Covid cases followed by 674 in Patel Nagar, 625 in Wazirabad, 549 in Laxman Vihar, 526 in Sohna, 426 in Chanderlok, and 363 in Firoj Gandhi Colony. Other affected areas like Nathupur and Mullahera have 274 cases each. For the last two months, these areas have been continuously reporting highest Covid-19 cases, compared to other parts of the city.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that Jacobpura had to be declared as an LOR as more than 15 cases in a single day were detected from the area. “As per government guidelines, any area which reports more than 15 cases in a single day has to be declared as a LOR. All the 15 cases were reported from the same family. Just like any other containment zone, proper surveillance and contact tracing will be carried out in the area,” said Yadav.

In containment zones, maximum precaution is to be exercised, including strict perimeter control, to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones — except for medical emergencies or supply of essential goods and services. However, as witnessed in the past and reported by HT, the implementation of containment zone rules are lax on the ground.

According to Yadav, despite announcing a number of measures to curb the movement of people and enforce social distancing, the results have not been satisfactory in the worst-affected areas. “Cases are surging and citizens have adopted a callous approach towards basic preventive measures. Therefore, containment zones had to be increased. The parameter for defining the containment zone has been changed, to impose some restrictions,” said Yadav. The administration can define the boundary of a containment zone, as per the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs while imposing lockdown norms.

“Earlier containment zones were declared only if five cases were reported from the epicentre of the infection. Now, if three Covid-19 cases are being reported, we can declare an areas as a containment zone. Currently, the perimeter of the containment zone is 500 metres from the epicentre, which can be increased up to one kilometre if number of cases increases,” Yadav said.

In June, the district health department, along with the district administration, has decided to reduce the perimeter of containment zones from 3 kilometres to 1 kilometre. Presently, a containment zone contains only a single lane or a particular floor of a tower from where cases have been reported and is sealed. The boundary of the containment zone in a residential area could be a mohalla or any lane in a congested area where a case has been reported. “It makes contact tracing, testing people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) easier. Even house-to-house surveillance becomes specific,” said Yadav.