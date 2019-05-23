Wanted man held for involvement in 35 criminal cases

The police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man from Tauru in Nuh, for his alleged involvement in cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, ATM thefts, and carjacking reported from parts of Rajasthan, Nuh and Gurugram. The police allegedly recovered a countrymade pistol from his possession, the police said.

The suspect, Irshad, was arrested when he was allegedly trying to snatch an SUV at gunpoint on the Gurgaon-Jaipur Expressway on Wednesday evening. He was out on bail in a case of dacoity for which he had been arrested in Pataudi in 2016.

Irshad will be produced before the court on Thursday and the police said they will request his custody for three days. During interrogation, he has allegedly confessed to his involvement in more than 35 incidents in which he and his gang members robbed people in different cities and uprooted ATMs in two states, the police said.

Last year, the city and Rajasthan Police forces had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Irshad was allegedly involved in a dacoity in Tauru and Pataudi in August last year. During the dacoity, he and three of his associates had shot at a businessman, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh, said, “Over the last three years, he and his gang members, have robbed commuters and snatched cars on the expressway. He has been active in Rajasthan and has been involved in half-a-dozen dacoity cases. He also shot people in Pataudi and Tauru last year after intercepting their vehicles. We are interrogating him,” Singh said, adding that Irshad has been jailed more than five times.

The police said while his three associates were arrested this year, he had gone underground and was untraceable after 2016.

According to the police, during interrogation, he revealed that he had been in hiding in Rajasthan, where he had rented a room and was living with three of his aides. The police is conducting raids to arrest the raids.

First Published: May 23, 2019 01:26 IST