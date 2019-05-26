Wanted men of Kaushal gang held after gunfight

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Saturday arrested two men wanted for six murders in Haryana and Rajasthan, and each carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

KK Rao, chief, STF, said they warned the family members on Saturday and asked them to ensure he surrenders within 10 days. Else, they would construct a police post on his land, which was earmarked for auction by the district administration in February. The two were identified as Harbir Pradhan of Bar Gujjar village in Manesar and Anil Pandit, alias Arjun Pandit, of Kasoli in Rewari.

Police said they were on their way to murder Pratap, alias Kallu, of Nakrola village in Manesar as a friend of his had duped them of Rs 50 lakh in a property deal last year.

Police said the two were members of Kaushal gang and worked for Sube, who has been on the run since 2016. He had planned several murders, including that of a 52-year-old numberdar (a village-level official who maintains and verifies land records).

Rao said they were tipped off that the two men would travel to Bar Gujjar village through Hayatpur Road on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. “ We arrested them following a gunfight. Our Gururgam STF team chased the two men on a bike after they did not stop at a barrier near Kherki Daula,” he said.

“They fired at least four rounds at the police,” said Rao, adding that they recovered one loaded pistol of .30 bore and one loaded .32 bore pistol from them.

“Harveer Pradhan was Sube’s childhood friend, belonging to the same village. Anil came in contact with them in 2013 and started buying/selling properties in the area. They used to threaten people who refused to buy land through them,” said Sonu Malik, inspector, STF.

First Published: May 26, 2019 00:04 IST