Waste collection firm in Gurugram fined ₹6 crore

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Wednesday issued a notice against Ecogreen Energy, the concessionaire for integrated waste management in the city, asking it to pay a ₹6 crore fine for failing to collect household waste, as per the agreement. According to MCG officials, the company had been given a year to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection in the city after it signed an agreement with the civic authority in August last year, a target that it has not met.

A survey conducted by MCG officials revealed that only 35% of the target for household waste collection had been met.

According to the order served by the MCG (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times), 43 notices were served to the company between November 2017 and September 2018 by zonal officers regarding poor waste collection. A survey conducted on September 8 this year by YS Gupta, joint commissioner , MCG, revealed that only 35% of the company’s door-to-door collection targets were being met across Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4. “As a result, we have levied this fine,” Ravinder Yadav, nodal officer, MCG, said. Yadav added that he had received multiple complaints against the company from individual citizens, residents’ welfare associations, and ward councillors, which prompted the MCG to conduct its independent survey in September.



This is the second time this year that the MCG has levied a fine on Ecogreen for not fulfilling its contractual obligations. In September itself, a fine of ₹34 lakh had been issued by the MCG for similar reasons. At the time, the company was also said to be in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. In August this year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) also ordered Ecogreen to deposit a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board for environmental damage caused by the mismanagement of solid municipal waste at the Bandhwari landfill.



Gaurav Joshi, COO, Ecogreen Energy, said the company would be in a better position to comment after they analysed the MCG’s report of September’s survey. However, he said, “Since then [September], we are covering 90% of Gurugram in door-to-door collection and will be at 100% by December 31.”



Yashpal Yadav, commissioner, MCG, said Ecogreen Energy’s operations had shown slight improvements in the last month after it went through a change of management. “We have been communicating with them regularly and they are implementing our suggestions,” he said, expressing hope that the company would improve its efforts in the coming weeks. Earlier this month, the company integrated 850 ragpickers into a cooperative upon Yadav’s recommendation.



First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:17 IST