Waste management to get a boost with new transfer stations in Gurugram

Waste management infrastructure in the city is set to get a boost in the New Year, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s concessionaire, Ecogreen Energy, constructing four new waste transfer stations by the end of February. These will be in addition to the three that are already operational in Beriwala Bagh, Atul Kataria Chowk and DLF-5 with a combined capacity of about 350 tons per day.

The new transfers stations, located in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Sector 29, Caterpuri and Dundahera, will increase the waste segregation and material recovery capacity of Ecogreen Energy to about 800 tons per day, which is just shy of the 900 tons of waste generated by the city daily, said Gaurav Joshi, chief operating officer. The stations in HSIIDC and Sector 29 are expected to become ready by the end of January.

“Using our material recovery technology, about 15 to 20% of this waste will be segregated and sent ahead to licenced recyclers, and the rest will be landfilled. All transfers stations will have a daily operating capacity of 100 to 150 tons a day,” Joshi added, clarifying that the stations would cover more ground in Gurugram, enabling better segregation and disposal of waste at a zonal level.

In September this year, Hindustan Times had reported on the mismanagement of waste at the transfer stations. Instead of deploying the material recovery technology and segregating waste for recycling, it was found that the mixed waste was simply being compacted and sent to Bandhwari for landfilling, in gross violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. “This has now stopped,” Joshi said.

According to older plans revealed by the previous management, Ecogreen had planned nine transfer stations across Gurugram, not seven. Joshi did not comment on why the number has decreased. However, he said that more can be constructed later as per the needs of the city. “We are expecting the daily 900 tons of waste production to become 1200 tons in a couple of years. The MCG has allotted us 30 parcels of land in the city for waste management activities. If the need arises, we will lease them out and create additional facilities,” Joshi said.

As a result of poor waste management, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) had in September reduced Ecogreen’s tipping fee from ₹1,000 per ton to ₹670 per ton in February. “However, with new infra coming up, we will be approaching the MCG to roll back their restrictions,” Joshi added. Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, and Ravinder Yadav, nodal officer, both expressed hope that Ecogreen’s operations will improve in the new year. “Since the new management has come in, things have been looking better and while complaints from citizens do come in, they have become fewer in number,” Ravinder Yadav said.

In addition to these transfer stations, Ecogreen Energy has also committed to ensuring at least 90% door-to-door garbage collection by December-end. The company’s waste-to-energy plant, which was given a go-ahead by the National Green Tribunal earlier this year, will likely miss its August 2019 deadline though. “The company feels that it does not have enough land at Bandhwari to finish the operation, so we have asked for more land as close to the site as possible,” said a senior employee of Ecogreen who did not wish to be quoted.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:49 IST