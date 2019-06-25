Water supply has dipped to 30 mins, allege residents in Gurugram

For the second consecutive day, on Monday, residents of certain areas in the city reported receiving piped water for less than half an hour. As they demanded answers to the city’s worsening water woes, the GMDA responded by saying its supply was adequate and that any shortfalls could be the result of neighbourhood-specific distribution issues.

Residents from multiple localities in the city, including DLF Phases 2 and 3, Nathupur village, Sector 35, Sector 31, Sushant Lok 1, said that unavailability of potable water, which has remained a persistent issue since the start of this summer, has become acute over the past two to three weeks.

On Sunday, after weeks of grappling with water shortage, DLF Phase 2 residents took to the streets, demanding better management of water resources by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is the master supplier for drinking water.

“Since April, our daily water supply has reduced from about two hours a day to less than an hour now. We are forced to rely on private water tankers, costing almost ₹8,000 a month,” DLF Phase 2 resident SR Subramaniam said.

Another resident Prashant Nebhani rued the expenditure and said, “We keep seeing in the news that the GMDA is supplying 450 megalitres of water a day to the city. They must explain why this water isn’t reaching the consumers at the given tariffs.”

On the other hand, GMDA officials maintained that there was no dearth of water and that supply was an issue in different neighbourhoods due to various local problems.

“We are supplying more than the required volume of water. If there is a local problem, it has to be dealt with by the internal distribution network of DLF and other societies,” GMDA chief engineer (infrastructure) Lalit Arora said.

Sunil Nakra, a governing council member of the DLF2 RWA, said, “It is absurd for any authority to suggest that the society has internal distribution problems. We have been harping on about the issue for so long now. The GMDA is just playing with words.”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 02:29 IST