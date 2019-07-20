Water supply to Gurugram’s South City 2 restored; bills to be cleared by July-end

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) restored the water supply of the plotted township of South City 2 at Sector 49/50 after a meeting with members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the society and representatives of the developer, Unitech Limited, on Thursday.

The GMDA had suspended supply of water on July 9 due to non-payment of water bills amounting to Rs60 lakh. However, the GMDA restored the water supply on the condition that the pending water bills would be cleared by the end of the month to avoid further disconnection.

Later, the RWA and Unitech Limited mutually agreed to create a joint account to collect water bills from the residents as a way forward.

Although the residents claimed that they have been paying for maintenance, Unitech alleged that the residents were not paying their maintenance dues and that the total outstanding amount was close to ₹11 crore. “We have to find a way out because water is an essential service and we need to resolve the issue,” said SN Bhardwaj, RWA president.

“Unitech’s maintenance outstanding on residents is close to ₹11 crore. Residents have stopped paying the monthly maintenance dues. Yet we made a partial payment to the GMDA,” said a Unitech representative present at the meeting.

Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, said, “We have restored the water connection on condition that the pending bill will be cleared by the end of July.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 03:21 IST