Waterlogging, traffic jams on roads after rain hits Gurugram

A few hours of rain brought relief to residents on Monday, but different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion on several roads. Rainwater collected at the Narsinghpur stretch on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, Sikanderpur Power station, AIT Chowk, as well as inside various residential sectors.

However, chaos was prevented on major roads because the usual choke points in the city, including Hero Honda Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Sohna Road, and Udyog Vihar, remained relatively unaffected as only 8mm of rain was reported till 5pm, said officials.

On July 4, these areas were heavily flooded after 82mm of rain fell in just two hours and clogged both Sohna Road and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway for almost 12 hours.

On Monday, the traffic police said that vehicular movement slowed and congestion was reported on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road near Jwala Mill after rainwater collected on the one-kilometre stretch till Hanuman Chowk. People in the area said that waterlogging and traffic jams were a perennial feature on this road. “Just half an hour of rain has led to this situation. We need a solution,” said Pawan Rana, who owns a shop in the Sector 22 market and uses the road frequently.

Waterlogging was also reported on the internal roads of adjoining sectors 21, 22 and 23, and residents preferred to stay indoors. “Although waterlogging on the main road is less, the internal road to my house filled with water. This happens every time there is rain,” said Sonia Vaid, a Sector 23 resident.

On the eastern side of the highway, vehicular movement was affected at Sikanderpur near the power station as water from MG Road got collected there. Officials, however, said that there was no major jam reported at the spot. Commuters also faced problems at AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road as the traffic police reported waterlogging on its social media handles and asked people to plan their travel accordingly.

“Our teams were ready, the pumps were working and we have also made available the diesel generator at Narsinghpur to make heavy pumps functional. Overall, the situation is being watched by the Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, National Highways Authority of India.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 02:09 IST