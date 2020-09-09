Weak foundation, inability to bear load led to tilting of HSVP buildings after rain, finds probe committee

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:53 IST

Weak foundations and the inability to bear the structural load led to three houses in HSVP sectors to tilt after spells of heavy rain on August 19 and 20, a probe has found.

A five-member technical committee — that visited the site on August 21 for an inspection of damaged structures — has said in its report that there seemed to be no failure of structure but it seems that load bearing capacity of the site had not been tested.

Dr Abhay Shrivastava, disaster management expert, who was a member of the committee, said that it was observed that foundation of the buildings were not laid at hard form strata and erection was not done under technical supervision.

“A visit to the sites and discussion with locals revealed that heavy waterlogging has been witnessed in Sector 27 in the past also. There was a need to do a more thorough micro-level zoning, while plotting such areas. Also it was observed that all three plots, where the structures had got tilted, had a vacant plot adjacent to them where waterlogging had taken place that damaged the foundations of these four-storeyed houses. Simply put, these structures did not have enough strength to bear the load,” said Srivastava.

The committee in its report has said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and possibility of damage to the adjoining houses, its members visited all the sites on August 21 and minutely studied the structures and took photographs of the tilted buildings.

The survey of the house in sector 27 revealed that there was no damage to its structure but the building had collapsed due to foundation failure. In sector 46 also, the team found no cracks in the structure but observed that tilt was caused either due to weak foundation or it was not designed in respect of load bearing capacity. The report further said that the structure in sector 47 was also found damaged due to weak foundation.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP, administrator, Gurugram said that he has received the report and it will be studied in detail. “The recommendations will be implemented after discussion with all stakeholders to prevent such incidents in future,” he added.