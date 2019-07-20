Website, helpline and campaign to save water launched

The district administration on Friday launched a website (www.gurujal.org) and a helpline number (18001801817) under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for people to send their suggestions regarding water conservation and file complaints about the misuse of water.

To reach out to the masses, the administration also launched a social media campaign called “Panch Litre Paani” asking citizens to conserve five litres of water every day and then tag their friends and relatives on social media to do so.

The event was held at John Hall, where students presented a street play, followed by a presentation on Jal Shakti Abhiyan and launch of ‘GuruJal’ jingle, website and helpline. Jal Sabhas were also organised in 203 villages of the district on Friday.

