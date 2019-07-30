Week after being shot at in Anaj Mandi, businessman dies

gurugram

Manjeet Kataria, a 35-year-old businessman who was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance after an argument a week ago in Anaj Mandi, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The police had arrested the suspect, Amit, a day after the shooting on July 22. His accomplice is still at large.

The police said Amit had a grudge against Kataria since the two had fought over a parking space two months ago.

The police said they will add the relevant section for murder to the case lodged against Amit, who has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station.

“Amit’s accomplice is still at large. He had procured the weapon for Amit. Police are investigating the case,” Shivaji Nagar station house officer Manoj Kumar said.

The incident took place around 6pm when the victim, who operated a vegetable shop in the mandi, went to meet the suspect, allegedly upon his invitation to discuss a “personal matter”. According to the police, Amit had allegedly called Kataria at least 27 times that afternoon.

According to the police, the two men were in the same line of work. Amit ran a wholesale shop across the road from Kataria. A few months ago, they fought over a parking space and there was some bad blood because of the incident. Police said the suspect had been allegedly threatening Kataria for some time.

